Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite controller

Features adjustable joystick tension and new trigger stops.

At its E3 press conference today, Microsoft unveiled the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, an updated version of one of the best controllers for PC

The controller features adjustable stick tension, shorter trigger stops, redesigned bumpers and trigger grips, and a new rubberized wrap-around grip. The thumbsticks and back paddles can be customized to your liking. There's also an updated rechargeable battery that Microsoft says lasts up to 40 hours per charge. 

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
