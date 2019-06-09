Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite controller

Introducing the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Re-engineered from the inside out with over 30 ways to play like a pro. #XboxE3https://t.co/8Nrh4tQvhb pic.twitter.com/EdFPbuN7S5June 9, 2019

At its E3 press conference today, Microsoft unveiled the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, an updated version of one of the best controllers for PC.

The controller features adjustable stick tension, shorter trigger stops, redesigned bumpers and trigger grips, and a new rubberized wrap-around grip. The thumbsticks and back paddles can be customized to your liking. There's also an updated rechargeable battery that Microsoft says lasts up to 40 hours per charge.