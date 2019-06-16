Popular

Mewgenics is 'officially back in development'

Cat-astrophe averted.

This is the third time we've had to write a story saying Mewgenics isn't dead, but guess what: Mewgenics isn't dead. 

Indie designer Ed McMillen's next game, a prequel to The Binding of Isaac called The Legend of Bum-bo, is due out in late August/September this year, and he's got other projects on the go, like another Isaac DLC called Repentance in December. But he's still got time to think ahead, as he confirmed on Twitter this week: "After over 6 years stuck in limbo, Mewgenics is now officially back in development!"

We don't know much about what it will be like, though programmer Tyler Glaiel has been sharing some early animations. The music will be by Ridiculon, who also provided soundtracks for McMillen projects like The End is Nigh and The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, and the background art by Krystal Fleming, who was responsible for the cutscenes in The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth.

As a reminder, here's the original the original Mewgenics teaser from 2013.

