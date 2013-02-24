Mew aren't going to believe this: Team Meat's cat game finally revealed

After 17 weeks of teasing cat-related bits and bobs on the Team Meat blog, Super Meat Boy developers McMillen and Refenes (if they ever give up this game development lark, they should totally consider forming a hardboiled detective duo) have finally revealed what Mew-Genics is all about . It turns out it's, well, a "Cat Lady Sim", which is not quite what I was expecting. But that doesn't mean I'm not glad that it exists .

McMillen (of Chicago PD's finest, 'McMillen and Refenes') says that "most would describe Mew-Genics as a cross between The Sims and Pokemon with a sprinkling of Animal Crossing and a dash of Tamagotchi, but at its core the game really isn't like anything we've seen before." The pair's intention was to create "a game that feels alive, a game that creates stories as you play where consequences actually mean something", and this is illustrated with a rather remarkable story involving cat pageants and narcolepsy which - somewhat inevitably - eventually culminates in cat death and arrest.

There aren't many other details yet, other than the fact that the game is due out this year, it's "by far the most complex" Team Meat title yet, and that it now features 25418658283290000000000000 cats, and counting. That's quite a lot of cats - too many cats, even.