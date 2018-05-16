Metro Exodus delayed to 2019

Metro Exodus is bigger than 2033 and Last Light combined, making it the most ambitious entry of the survival shooter series yet. Announced at E3 2017, we'd hoped to endure its barren landscapes and irradiated mutants this year—but publisher Deep Silver has now announced it's slipped to 2019.

"The development of Metro Exodus is progressing well; we are all really excited by what we are seeing," says Deep Silver in a statement. "We have been constantly reviewing the games progress to ensure that we deliver a product that gamers and fans of the Metro series want and deserve, as well as keeping an eye on announcements from our competitor products.

"We want everyone to be able to experience what is the most ambitious Metro game to date at its absolute best and therefore we have taken the decision to move the release date to Q1 2019."

Deep Silver is a division of Koch Media, who was bought over by THQ Nordic earlier this year. The latter's Q1 2018 earnings report reiterates the above, while also noting both Biomutant and Darksiders 3 are "still under evaluation for setting a release date".

Deep Silver's statement continues: "We know that this will be disappointing news for fans that had hoped to play the game this year, but also know that you will appreciate the results that this additional development time and new release date will bring.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to confirm that at E3 in June we will be revealing some brand new gameplay from a never before seen game environment for you to enjoy."

Which sounds exciting.