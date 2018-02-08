Metal Gear Survive to get PC beta next week

The Metal Gear series is no stranger to controversy, but Survive—the first post-Kojima entry that's due later this month—has split opinion. Here at PC Gamer, Tim enjoyed an early build—yet James was less impressed by its "clumsy brawls with dumb zombies". If the comments sections here or here or here are anything to go by, you lot are similarly divided.

If you're yet to draw your own conclusions, you'll soon be able to. Metal Gear Survive is hosting a PC beta next week.

Another METAL GEAR SURVIVE BETA is coming next week. February 16th-18th. PS4, Xbox One and Steam. #MGSurvive pic.twitter.com/J9FttGMl3zFebruary 8, 2018

As the image there suggests, this is Metal Gear Survive's second beta, but the first to feature on PC. With it comes three missions across two maps in co-op mode, supporting up to four players. Konami says players can expect daily missions too, and that those who jump in can claim bonus items by the time the full game rolls around.

I'm yet to sample Metal Gear Survive myself, but I really fancy battering hordes of mindless zombies while piloting Walker Gear. The likelihood of stopping undead mobs with chain link fencing echoes Shaun of the Dead's Winchester strategy , mind you, but I guess I'll dive into the beta and see how its fortress-building works in practice.

Sign up information can be found here.