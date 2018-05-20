Meet Akko and friends in Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time's launch trailer

Bandai's Namco's latest anime-to-game , Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time, is out now and to celebrate, the publisher's shared an all-new launch trailer.

Here, check it out for yourself:

A kind of Harry Potter / Groundhog Day mash-up, Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time—based on the popular, anime series of the same name—follows the story of Akko and her friends in their magic school, Luna Nova Academy, where she accidentally creates a time loop in the library after discovering a secret doorway and a mysterious clock.

It not only has the blessing of its creator, Trigger Studios, but also includes fully-voiced cut-scenes created by the studio exclusively for the game.

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time is out now on PC via Steam and PlayStation 4.