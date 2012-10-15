MechWarrior Online open beta delayed

Last week, Piranha Games announced that the MechWarrior Online open beta test would start tomorrow. Then, later last week, Lead Designer Paul Inouye responded to community concerns over instability with the news that the open beta will be pushed back indefinitely.

"We have decided to push Open Beta back," wrote Inouye. "We agree that the game's current state of stability is not allowing us to get the latest experience across to new and veteran players alike. This is a short push back on the date and will depend on the stability and playability of the build."

Inouye goes on to describe the issues the development team plans to address, including lag (according to Inouye, a patch has already gone out), matchmaking, and game balance.

So you'll have to wait if you wanted in on the open beta, but Piranha's considered (albeit quickly) decision to delay the test should ideally result in a better experience for both those currently playing and those waiting to get in. Or, at the very least, it'll tease up more antici... pation .