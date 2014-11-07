Mass Effect developer roundtable goes live on Twitch at 10 am PST

N7 Day is upon us, and BioWare is marking the moment with a Mass Effect "developer roundtable" that will be broadcast live on Twitch.

BioWare has thus far been very tight-lipped about the next Mass Effect game, whatever it's ultimately called (and you better believe that my fingers are crossed for M4ss Effect). It won't include Shepard and it may or may not have anything to do with his story at all, although I'm not sure how you dodge that whole "end of life as we know it" business; it apparently will, however, see the return of the Mako.

The developer roundtable thus represents our first opportunity to get a look at what BioWare has really been up to, although there's no indication what will actually be discussed or revealed. It's even possible that with Dragon Age: Inquisition less than two weeks away, the studio will continue to keep things low-key in order to avoid distractions from its launch.

The truth will be revealed soon enough: The Mass Effect developer roundtable hits Twitch at 10 am PST/1 pm EST.