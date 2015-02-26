Popular

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows is an RPG about masks and magic

By

Masquerada

Here's an RPG with an inspiration list that includes Dragon Age and Baldur's Gate. No pressure there, then.

It's called Masquerada: Songs and Shadows, and it's a beautiful looking thing. Perhaps more pertinently for RPG fans, it's an isometric-style RPG that includes real-time "pause-for-tactics" combat.

Hark, a trailer.

"Set in the Venetian-inspired fantasy city of Ombre where rare masks are the key to casting magic, Masquerada is dressed in the colours and style of French comic books and vivid games like Bastion," explains the description. "Players follow the Inspettore, Cicero Gavar as he returns from exile to solve a kidnapping that will shake up the foundations of the city."

The game isn't due out until early 2016, but Pax East 2015 attendees will be able to check out a demo on the show's floor.

[NB: Cassandra Khaw, who is an occasional contributor to PC Gamer, also works for Masquerada's publisher Ysbryd Games.]

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments