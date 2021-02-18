Make room for your growing game library with this 2TB NVMe SSD for just $175

While it's true that HDDs are not dead, your best bet for a gaming PC (or just about any type of PC, really) is to assign primary storage duties to an SSD. A good starting point is 512GB, though if you want to go much bigger, you can snag a 2TB Crucial P1 NVMe SSD for $174.59 at Newegg.

Barring the occasional dip in price, this drive normally goes for $224.99. Newegg has it on sale for $193.99, and if you punch in coupon code EMCESHY22 at checkout, the price drops to $174.59, saving you a little over $50.

Big Capacity, Big Value Crucial P1 2TB NVMe SSD | $224.99 $174.59 at Newegg (save $50.40)

After discount (use coupon code EMCESHY22 at checkout), this is the least expensive 2TB NVMe drive on the market. It's also backed by a 5-year warranty.View Deal

That's a great price for this drive. There are even cheaper options in the realm of SATA-based SSDs, but if it is a faster NVMe model you are after, this is currently the least expensive 2TB model around. And even without the discount, it qualifies as one of the best SSDs for gaming, when balancing price and capacity.

This drive pairs Silicon Motion's SM2263 controller with Micron 3D quad-level cell (QLC) NAND flash memory chips. TLC and MLC chips perform better, but the 2,000MB/s read and 1,700MB/s write speeds this drive is rated to deliver are not too shabby. To put those speeds into perspective, the top performing SATA SSDs typically hit around 580MB/s.

If not as a primary drive, this is also a good option for secondary storage, provided you have a spare M.2 slot.