Machinarium, Botanicula and other Amanita adventure games on sale on Itch.io

Czech developer Amanita Design is currently holding a small sale on Itch.io. The sale runs through 3 pm Pacific this Saturday, December 9, and includes four of Amanita's best adventure games.

First up, Botanicula, a humorous tale of seedlings. We called it a different kind of adventure that quickly grows on you in our review, and it still holds up as one of Amanita's finest. It's on sale for $3 at 70 percent off.

Next there's Machinarium, a veritable steampunk sister to Botanicula. It's every bit as excellent, and is also $3 at 70 percent off.

Finally, Samorost 2 and Samorost 3 are just under $2 and $6 respectively. Samorost 3 is arguably Amanita's masterwork.

If you're hungry for more Amanita, have a gander at the official trailer for their next game: Chuchel, the story of an angry hairball and his cherry. More on that here.