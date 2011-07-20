Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard screenshots show new Dunland zones

The Hobbits are going to Isengard. They're going to roll right up to the tower of Orthanc and punch Saruman in the mouth. Then, when their cooldown timers have expired, they'll punch him in the mouth again. First, they'll have to travel through the swampy villages and airy wild areas of Dunland, one of the three new zones that will be added in the upcoming expansion set to hit Middle Earth on September 27. To see the six new screenshots, simply speak, friend, and enter.