Looking for a Wildstar guild? PC Gamer UK have one

If you're wandering Nexus, lonely, adrift and in possession of improbable sci-fi weaponry, we've got a home for you. PC Gamer's Wildstar guild is a Dominion community active on the EU's Eko server. They're accepting applications , so go, and help make them the most powerful force in an extremely silly world.

To keep up to date with guild events, or to say hello to fellow community members, head on over to the PC Gamer guild's dedicated community site . Currently, the guild exists only on the EU server. Should a North American community emerge, we'll let you know.

Not playing Wildstar? We've also got some fantastic communities active in World of Warcraft , The Old Republic , Guild Wars 2 , Minecraft and Planetside 2 .