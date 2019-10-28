Logitech's updated G703 wireless mouse is $20 off in its first sale

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless is a pretty darn good gaming mouse, and a few months ago, an updated model was released with an improved sensor. Now the updated model is on sale for the first time; it's now on sale for $79.99, a $20 savings from the usual price.

The major selling point here is the Hero 16K sensor, which offers DPI settings between 100 and 16,000, with 1:1 tracking. The sensor also consumes less power than Logitech's previous mouse sensors, giving this mouse an estimated battery life of up to 35 hours (or longer if you turn off the lights).

All the other features of the original G703 are still here, including six programmable buttons, optional weights, customizable RGB lighting, and an ergonomic design. The mouse uses Logitech's proprietary 'Lightspeed' wireless technology for low-latency performance.