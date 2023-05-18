Logitech's new mouse repair partnership with iFixit isn't for gamers, yet

Everyone's favourite DIY hardware repair outfit iFixit (opens in new tab) has announced a new partnership with Logitech to make it easier to repair mice. The slight snag, for now, is that it's currently limited to a pair of non-gaming mice models.

iFixit says (opens in new tab) that from this summer it will offer "genuine parts for Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere mouse models." Strictly speaking, neither of those are part of Logitech's G Series of gaming mice, though the MX Master is pitched as a performance mouse.

Of course, you've got to start somewhere and it's perhaps not reasonable to expect iFixit and Logitech to come out of the gate with parts listings for every Logitech mouse, ever (just please hurry with the Logitech G502 Lightspeed - Katie).

Currently, if you link through to the new iFixit repair site (opens in new tab) for the MX Master, you can buy replacement batteries, feet and screws. And that's it. There are no sensors, buttons, switches or wheels, for now. The same applies to the Logitech Anywhere series, which is even less likely to be a gamer's choice.

Still, if you did need a battery replacement for either of these mice, you've now got a one-stop shop from which you can both order the parts and refer to iFixit's characteristically accessible DIY repair guides.

It's all baby steps for now, then. Steps in the right direction? For sure, but we'd really want to see parts like scroll wheels included for this new DIY repair initiative between iFixit and Logitech to be really worthwhile. Well, that and include a much wider range of mice like the Dave's favourite from yesteryear, the G9, and Jacbo's pick the G Pro X Superlight (opens in new tab).