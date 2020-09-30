Logitech's G502 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless mouse, and it's $30 off right now

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless is currently our top pick for the best wireless gaming mouse, thanks to its excellent design, macro customization, and adjustable weight. And as of right now, the G502 has dropped to its lowest price yet: $119.99. That's $30 off the usual cost.

This is a wireless version of Logitech's G502 gaming mouse, which is still a popular option at its usual price of $50. This upgraded model uses Logitech's proprietary 'Lightspeed' wireless technology, which transmits data with only a 1ms delay—indistinguishable from a USB connection. The other reason for the price jump from the regular G502 is Powerplay support, so if you have Logitech's $120 Powerplay mouse pad, the mouse is kept fully charged through the pad. You can of course also opt to charge the mouse every once in a while over USB, should you prefer ye olden times.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is equipped with a 16K DPI sensor for high accuracy, 11 customizable buttons (including the main left/right buttons), RGB lighting, and textured rubber grips on the sides. There are also weights you can take in and out of the frame, so no matter if you like a heavy or lightweight mouse, the G502 should fit the bill.

