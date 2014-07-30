Logitech unveils the G402 Hyperion Fury, claims "fastest gaming mouse" title

Logitech's G402 Hyperion Fury "Ultra-Fast FPS Gaming Mouse" promises to be the fastest mouse on the planet, capable of reliably and accurately tracking at speeds of over 500 inches per second.

Impressive names and inscrutable acronyms notwithstanding, the Hyperion Fury is a sweet-looking piece of equipment. It features eight buttons with consistent one-millisecond report rates, each fully programmable with either single keystrokes or complex macros, and user configurations stored in onboard memory for simple, fast accessibility. It also appears to sport a tasteful array of glowing bits, a near-mandatory accoutrement on respectable gaming hardware these days.

Read more: Logitech G610 Orion Red gaming keyboard review

But the big draw is the speed, which comes courtesy of the 32-bit ARM processor powered "Fusion Engine" that allows the G402 to track at rates in excess of 500 IPS, faster than even the G502 that was announced in April —and that we described at the time as being "faster than you'll ever realistically move your mouse." But it's also very accurate, with on-the-fly selectable DPI rates from 240 to 4000, plus a fifth user-defined DPI setting available through the Logitech Gaming Software.

"The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is the fastest gaming mouse, bar none, and the best mouse for high-speed FPS gameplay," Logitech Gaming General Manager Ehtisham Rabbani said in a statement. "Its lightweight design, combined with the precision and capability of the Fusion Engine, lets you make fast, furious swipes and dominate the battlefield, proving once again that Science Wins!"

The Logitech G402 will go on sale in August for $59.99.