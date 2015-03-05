12,000 DPI Logitech G303 mouse coming March

Logitech's newest gaming mouse looks very familiar, and for good reason: the G303 Daedalus Apex uses the exact same body as November's G302, but with a very significant change on the inside. The G303 has tossed out the decent sensor uses in the G302 for the incredibly accurate sensor Logitech first used in the G502 released earlier in 2014. The G502's sensor is capable of tracking at a sensitivity of 12,000 DPI without any of the issues hardcore mouse fans worry about, like acceleration, and it's perfectly accurate up to speeds of about 300 inches per second.

With the G302, Logitech set out to make a MOBA mouse, which wasn't designed to handle movement speeds that fast. Those kinds of twitch reactions are the realm of the FPS. And as it turns out, FPS players also like the small, lightweight design and shape of the G302. Hence the G303, a mouse with the G302's body and a sensor that can handle anything you throw at it.

The better sensor means the G303 is a bit pricier at $70, but otherwise the design should be familiar. There are two buttons on the left side of the mouse. The right- and left-click buttons have very short throw distances for quick clicks. The mouse weighs a light 87 grams. And a couple changes to the G302: the mouse now has a braided cable and RGB lighting.

I've been using the G303, so check back for a full review in the near future. From what I've experienced so far, it's exactly what you'd expect: a small, lightweight mouse that tracks just as well as the G502.

