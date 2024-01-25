All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Vocational School answers

Picking the wrong Vocational School answers in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is frustrating, especially when each test costs hundreds of dollars and failure means flushing that cash down the drain. Though you won't unlock it until you've visited Hawaii and gained access to District Five, Ounabara Vocational School is the best way of gaining XP for your personality stats.
Though they cost a lot of money, each test you successfully pass will often level up the corresponding personality trait straight away. While you might enjoy having your yakuza knowledge tested in the crucible of learning, it can be costly if you fail. With that in mind, here are all of the Vocational School answers in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, plus a word about how the exam randomisation works.
Ounabara Vocational School exam answers
Before we start, it's worth noting some important details about how each exam functions:
- There are five multiple-choice questions to answer in each exam, drawn randomly from a selection of ten. Answer numbers are also randomised.
- There are picture questions that require you to choose from a selection of four images.
- Answering three questions correctly is a pass.
- You have 30 seconds to answer a question
Since each exam is so heavily randomised, it's impossible for me to say which of the ten questions you'll get. Instead, I've listed out all potential answers for each quiz, including the image-based ones at the bottom of the section with a brief description.
While doing each quiz, I'd suggest having this open so you can quickly scan for the relevant correct answer and choose it. The only exam that uses the same images for multiple questions is the Gem Proficiency one, but I address that in the relevant section.
Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2
- Pacific Bluefin Tuna
- It was man-made
- Jumping Flea
- Plumeria
- Sugarcane
- Shaka Sign
- Diamond Head
- Malasada
- Kalau Pig: The picture of the meal with the brown plate
- Lei: The picture of the pink flowery wreath
Hawaii Proficiency Tier 1
- Nene
- S
- Astronomical Objects
- King Kamehameha Day
- Mu'umu'u
- Kilauea
- Maui
- Humuhumunukunukuapua'a
- Surfing: The picture of the guy surfing a wave
- Chicken: The picture of the chicken
Sports Proficiency
- 15m
- 85 points
- Break shot
- Crouch start
- Traveling
- Gutter
- Putter
- They help carry the ball
- Forkball: The picture of the baseball with two lines of horizontal stitching
- Speed Skating: The picture of the skate shoe with the longest blade
Marine Life
- Blue Whale
- Eyes
- Penguin
- Plankton
- Emperor Penguin
- To regulate salt concentrations
- Footballfish
- They alternate which half of their brain sleeps
- Orca: The picture of the black and white killer whale
- Clownfish: The picture of the white and orange fish
Alcohol Expertise
- Rum
- Hops
- It is easier to prepare
- Ice
- How much whisky to pour
- Martini
- Winery
- The angel's share
- Blue Hawaii: The picture of the blue cocktail
- Flute Glass The picture of the tall glass
World Landmarks
- Pigeon
- It went a long time without a building permit
- Buckingham Palace
- Temple
- Big Ben
- To protect them from sunlight
- A torch
- A gladiatorial arena
- Muscular science
- The Louvre: The picture of the building with the glass pyramid
- Arc de Triomphe de l'etoile: The picture of the decorative arch
Muscular Science
- Within 30 minutes after exercising
- Breast
- Stretch and relax the affected muscles
- F1 Racing
- Quadriceps
- Protein
- French Press
- Push-up
- Banana: The picture of the banana
- Broccoli: The picture of the broccoli
Gardening Proficiency
- Mint
- April to June
- Morning Glory
- 3
- Rose: The picture of the rose
- Hedge clipper: The picture of open clippers with long handles
- Tulip: The picture of the pink cup-shaped flower
- Gerbera: The picture of the pink daisy-like flower
- Basil: The picture of the green-leaf in the white bowl
- Point seeding: The picture of the eight circles with three dots in each
Underworld Studies
- The Snake Flower Triad
- Cabaret Grand
- Osaka Talent
- The Kijin Clan
- Yukio Terada
- 18
- Ryuhei Hoshino: The picture of the old man with the medium length hair
- Daigo Dojima: The picture of the human-looking tattoo
- Dojima Family: The picture of the six-sided clan symbol
- Rikiya Shimabukuro: The picture of the short-haired man with a colourful shirt
SEGA Proficiency 2
- Hang-On
- Moon Division
- Visual Memory Unit
- AiAi
- Rings
- Out Run: The picture of the red car seat arcade game
- Virtua Fighter: The picture of posing characters with a white background
- Ringo: The picture of the character with the apple
- Dreamcast: The picture of the console with SEGA on the front
- UFO Catcher: The picture of the claw machine with the smallest prize compartment
SEGA Proficiency 1
- 100cm
- Jungle Island
- March 19
- Tornado
- Master System
- United Kingdom of Edinburgh
- R360: Picture of the blue and white arcade machine with a circular seat pod
- Jeffry: Picture of the bearded game character banging his fists together
- Mega Drive: Picture of the black controller with the SEGA symbol
- Game Gear: Picture of the black handheld console with SEGA and Game Gear written on it
Honolulu City Proficiency
- Alo-Happy
- Aloha Beach
- Ryukai Shrine
- Revolve Bar
- Ocean Boys
- Crazy Eats
- Dolls and Devils
- Spider-Roll: The picture of the food on the long plate
- Anaconda Shopping Centre: The picture with the pink flamingos
- Trolley: The picture of the blue trolley-bus
Gem Proficiency
This one is a little tricky since the two image questions use the same selection of images. The one that asks which jewel needs to be carefully maintained is Emerald, while Ruby is the answer to the image question about Sapphires.
- Latin alphabet
- Sapphire
- Tourmaline
- K24
- Amber
- Engagement Ring
- Pearl
- They can break when struck with a hammer
- Ruby: The picture of a ring with a red stone in the question about Sapphires
- Emerald: The picture of a ring with a green stone in the question about gem maintenance
Sujimon Mastery
- Oil Drum
- Rep the Set
- Eats the Shield
- Iron Pipe
- He gives presents
- Nicotine Smog
- Grow gigantic
- Drunkabout: The picture of a man with a bottle and a tie around his head
- Beach Baller: The picture of a guy inside a beach ball
- Blackmailer Daemon: The picture of a t-shirted man with a knife
Mathematics
- 21
- 10 minutes
- 12.3 + 3.7
- 55 minutes
- 27
- 35
- 720 degrees
- 14
- Sideways cross: The picture of a cross pattern lying on its side
- Number two: The picture of a dice showing two
Outer Space
- The moon
- A black hole
- Natto
- Messier
- About ten years
- 1 billion yen
- The rates of rotation and revolution are the same
- Ice
- Halley's Comet
- Venus
World History
- Observational Astronomy
- Inca Empire
- The G7 Summit
- I think, therefore I am
- Symphony of Fate
- Alfred Nobel
- Katsushika Hokusai
- Notre-Dame: The picture of the cathedral with the two towers
- Washington: The picture of the man wearing a white wig
- Mona Lisa: The picture of the Mona Lisa
Trivia King Tier 2
- Bread
- Onion
- Pumpkin
- Pizza Margherita
- Vincent van Gogh
- Turn to stone
- Backdraft
- Zeus
- Chameleon: The picture of the lizard with the curled tail
- Tapioca: The picture of the plastic cup with the red straw
Trivia King Tier 1
- 10
- Doctor
- Parkour
- Lowest calorific value
- Trumpet
- Safety First Movement
- Baking soda
- Heart
- Seafloor
- Earth's magnetic field
Trivia King Special Tier
- Tetrodotoxin
- Coupe
- G
- Because of the way it reacts with cotton
- The sunlight turns them darker
- Egg incubation temperature
- Helico + pter
- They swallow rocks to crush their food
- Horse-tail hair
- Their mucus can dissolve metal