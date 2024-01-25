All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Vocational School answers

Picking the wrong Vocational School answers in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is frustrating, especially when each test costs hundreds of dollars and failure means flushing that cash down the drain. Though you won't unlock it until you've visited Hawaii and gained access to District Five, Ounabara Vocational School is the best way of gaining XP for your personality stats.

Though they cost a lot of money, each test you successfully pass will often level up the corresponding personality trait straight away. While you might enjoy having your yakuza knowledge tested in the crucible of learning, it can be costly if you fail. With that in mind, here are all of the Vocational School answers in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, plus a word about how the exam randomisation works.

Ounabara Vocational School exam answers

Before we start, it's worth noting some important details about how each exam functions:

There are five multiple-choice questions to answer in each exam, drawn randomly from a selection of ten. Answer numbers are also randomised.

There are picture questions that require you to choose from a selection of four images.

Answering three questions correctly is a pass.

You have 30 seconds to answer a question

Since each exam is so heavily randomised, it's impossible for me to say which of the ten questions you'll get. Instead, I've listed out all potential answers for each quiz, including the image-based ones at the bottom of the section with a brief description.

While doing each quiz, I'd suggest having this open so you can quickly scan for the relevant correct answer and choose it. The only exam that uses the same images for multiple questions is the Gem Proficiency one, but I address that in the relevant section.

Hawaii Proficiency Tier 2

Pacific Bluefin Tuna

It was man-made

Jumping Flea

Plumeria

Sugarcane

Shaka Sign

Diamond Head

Malasada

Kalau Pig: The picture of the meal with the brown plate

Lei: The picture of the pink flowery wreath

Hawaii Proficiency Tier 1

Nene

S

Astronomical Objects

King Kamehameha Day

Mu'umu'u

Kilauea

Maui

Humuhumunukunukuapua'a

Surfing: The picture of the guy surfing a wave

Chicken: The picture of the chicken

Sports Proficiency

15m

85 points

Break shot

Crouch start

Traveling

Gutter

Putter

They help carry the ball

Forkball: The picture of the baseball with two lines of horizontal stitching

Speed Skating: The picture of the skate shoe with the longest blade

Marine Life

Blue Whale

Eyes

Penguin

Plankton

Emperor Penguin

To regulate salt concentrations

Footballfish

They alternate which half of their brain sleeps

Orca: The picture of the black and white killer whale

Clownfish: The picture of the white and orange fish

Alcohol Expertise

Rum

Hops

It is easier to prepare

Ice

How much whisky to pour

Martini

Winery

The angel's share

Blue Hawaii: The picture of the blue cocktail

Flute Glass The picture of the tall glass

World Landmarks

Pigeon

It went a long time without a building permit

Buckingham Palace

Temple

Big Ben

To protect them from sunlight

A torch

A gladiatorial arena

Muscular science

The Louvre: The picture of the building with the glass pyramid

Arc de Triomphe de l'etoile: The picture of the decorative arch

Muscular Science

Within 30 minutes after exercising

Breast

Stretch and relax the affected muscles

F1 Racing

Quadriceps

Protein

French Press

Push-up

Banana: The picture of the banana

Broccoli: The picture of the broccoli

Gardening Proficiency

Mint

April to June

Morning Glory

3

Rose: The picture of the rose

Hedge clipper: The picture of open clippers with long handles

Tulip: The picture of the pink cup-shaped flower

Gerbera: The picture of the pink daisy-like flower

Basil: The picture of the green-leaf in the white bowl

Point seeding: The picture of the eight circles with three dots in each

Underworld Studies

The Snake Flower Triad

Cabaret Grand

Osaka Talent

The Kijin Clan

Yukio Terada

18

Ryuhei Hoshino: The picture of the old man with the medium length hair

Daigo Dojima: The picture of the human-looking tattoo

Dojima Family: The picture of the six-sided clan symbol

Rikiya Shimabukuro: The picture of the short-haired man with a colourful shirt

SEGA Proficiency 2

Hang-On

Moon Division

Visual Memory Unit

AiAi

Rings

Out Run: The picture of the red car seat arcade game

Virtua Fighter: The picture of posing characters with a white background

Ringo: The picture of the character with the apple

Dreamcast: The picture of the console with SEGA on the front

UFO Catcher: The picture of the claw machine with the smallest prize compartment

SEGA Proficiency 1

100cm

Jungle Island

March 19

Tornado

Master System

United Kingdom of Edinburgh

R360: Picture of the blue and white arcade machine with a circular seat pod

Jeffry: Picture of the bearded game character banging his fists together

Mega Drive: Picture of the black controller with the SEGA symbol

Game Gear: Picture of the black handheld console with SEGA and Game Gear written on it

Honolulu City Proficiency

Alo-Happy

Aloha Beach

Ryukai Shrine

Revolve Bar

Ocean Boys

Crazy Eats

Dolls and Devils

Spider-Roll: The picture of the food on the long plate

Anaconda Shopping Centre: The picture with the pink flamingos

Trolley: The picture of the blue trolley-bus

Gem Proficiency

This one is a little tricky since the two image questions use the same selection of images. The one that asks which jewel needs to be carefully maintained is Emerald, while Ruby is the answer to the image question about Sapphires.

Latin alphabet

Sapphire

Tourmaline

K24

Amber

Engagement Ring

Pearl

They can break when struck with a hammer

Ruby: The picture of a ring with a red stone in the question about Sapphires

Emerald: The picture of a ring with a green stone in the question about gem maintenance

Sujimon Mastery

Oil Drum

Rep the Set

Eats the Shield

Iron Pipe

He gives presents

Nicotine Smog

Grow gigantic

Drunkabout: The picture of a man with a bottle and a tie around his head

Beach Baller: The picture of a guy inside a beach ball

Blackmailer Daemon: The picture of a t-shirted man with a knife

Mathematics

21

10 minutes

12.3 + 3.7

55 minutes

27

35

720 degrees

14

Sideways cross: The picture of a cross pattern lying on its side

Number two: The picture of a dice showing two

Outer Space

The moon

A black hole

Natto

Messier

About ten years

1 billion yen

The rates of rotation and revolution are the same

Ice

Halley's Comet

Venus

World History

Observational Astronomy

Inca Empire

The G7 Summit

I think, therefore I am

Symphony of Fate

Alfred Nobel

Katsushika Hokusai

Notre-Dame: The picture of the cathedral with the two towers

Washington: The picture of the man wearing a white wig

Mona Lisa: The picture of the Mona Lisa

Trivia King Tier 2

Bread

Onion

Pumpkin

Pizza Margherita

Vincent van Gogh

Turn to stone

Backdraft

Zeus

Chameleon: The picture of the lizard with the curled tail

Tapioca: The picture of the plastic cup with the red straw

Trivia King Tier 1

10

Doctor

Parkour

Lowest calorific value

Trumpet

Safety First Movement

Baking soda

Heart

Seafloor

Earth's magnetic field

Trivia King Special Tier