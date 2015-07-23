Life Is Strange: Episode 4 is out next week

Despite its rough edges, Life Is Strange is probably one of my favourite games of the year so far. After Episode 3's cliffhanger, I've been eagerly awaiting news of the next chapter. That news is now here: Episode 4, titled Dark Room, is out next week on July 28.

Here's a non-spoilery description, direct from DONTNOD's press release:

"In Episode 4, Max pushes the investigation surrounding the disappearance of Rachel Amber and the strange happenings in Arcadia Bay into unexplored and daunting territory. As the End of the World party approaches, Max must use her powers to put all the pieces of the puzzle in place."

And here is a trailer:

Square Enix has also announced that the game has sold 1 million copies across the various platforms. A runaway success then, and well deserved. As mentioned above, I've really enjoyed the game up to now—despite the fact that Episode 2 was a bit naff. It's time-travel conceit is applied in some interesting ways, and I like that the fantastical elements are in service of something more grounded and human. It's worth checking out.

