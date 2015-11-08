Life is Strange 2 confirmed by Dontnod

If you've not finished Life is Strange yet, then don't worry, I won't spoil the fact that Doctor Who turns up during the ending to berate Max for abusing her time travel powers to gain the upper hand during awkward social interactions. Oops! Actually I haven't played Life is Strange, but I have just started following a Let's Play on YouTube, and I'm intrigued to see where the story's heading.

I'm enjoying the experience enough to be pleased that a sequel is on the way. Oh yeah: a sequel is on the way. Huzzah! Dontnod co-founder Alain Damasio revealed as much during this French interview, stating that—according to Reddit's translation—"I worked as a script doctor on Life is Strange developed by the studio DONTNOD and I will participate on Life is Strange 2 later".

We've known that Dontnod wants to do a second season/sequel for a while now, with co-Game Director and Art Director Michel Koch stating that they'd probably use an all-new cast if there were to be a follow-up.

