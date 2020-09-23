Let's visit the site of England's most terrifying UFO encounter in Microsoft Flight Simulator

In our Fright Stimulator video series, we visit the spookiest, strangest places on earth from within Microsoft Flight Simulator, which uses heaps of map data and satellite imagery to simulate the entire earth. What better way to tell scary stories than through the lens of an uncanny and surreal virtual world?

Today's destination: The Rendlesham Forest of Suffolk, England. Today's destiny: Getting sucked up into the sky by freaky-ass green men.

It was in these quaint coastal woods that on the early morning of December 27, 1980, a security patrol near the Royal Air Force Woodbridge base reported seeing unusual lights descend into the surrounding forest.

What started as a routine investigation quickly became a night the patrolmen would never forget.

