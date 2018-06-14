Lenovo stuffed a 6-core CPU and 128GB of RAM into its newest VR-ready laptop

You don't need 128GB of RAM for gaming, not even to run Crysis. That didn't stop Lenovo from decking out its refreshed ThinkPad P52 with up to that amount of DDR4 memory, along with an Intel Core or Xeon 6-core processor and Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics.

Obviously this system is not aimed at gaming, and it's not a business laptop either. It's a mobile workstation for professionals who work in 3D content creation, VR development, and other tasks that require gobs of RAM and other potent hardware not typically found in consumer laptops.

Even so, it's nice to window shop and drool over the obscene specs, because one day this sort of firepower and excess in hardware will find their way to the consumer space, likely starting with gaming laptops. Some of it already has, such as PCIe-based storage and 6-core processor options.

Will we ever need 128GB of RAM, though? Probably someday as it's inevitable, though perhaps not for a while, depending on where technology takes us. The ThinkPad P52 also features a 15.6-inch display with a 4K resolution, another option that is available in the consumer space. And getting back to the storage scheme, buyers can opt for up to 6TB of SSD storage space.

Lenovo is pitching the ThinkPad P52 in part as a VR-ready system. It weigh just 5.4 pounds, making it a good option for a VR developer who wants a balance of power and portability. Power users are free to jump on board as well, though there's more here than most users need at the moment.

On the connectivity side, the ThinkPad P52 has a couple of Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0 output, a 3.5mm audio jack, an Ethernet port, and an SD card reader.

The ThinkPad P52 with new internals is scheduled to ship by the end of the month. Lenovo didn't offer up any information on price, though as a point of reference, existing models start at around $1,070. Expect to pay much more for a decked out configuration.