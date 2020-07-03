Win a 240Hz Lenovo Legion gaming monitor, and lots more...

Want to be a better gamer? We all know it's about the gear not the skillz, right? And a 240Hz screen will make you at least four times better than someone else playing Apex Legends at 60Hz. To help you make the grade we've teamed up with Lenovo to offer you the chance to win a 240Hz Lenovo Legion Y25-25 gaming monitor, as well as a peripheral care package to round out your PC setup.

And some branded swag, 'cos a Legion hoodie is what all the cool kids want right now.

To enter the competition you will need to head over to our lovely PC Gamer Forum and enter on the thread. Though there is one rather large caveat—I'm afraid that, due to current circumstances, this giveaway offer is only available to readers based in the US.

The Lenovo Legion Y25-25 monitor is a 25-inch Full HD display, using an IPS panel with a 1ms response time and that speedy 240Hz refresh rate that will probably make you an elite gamer. This is where I should make clear that neither Lenovo or PC Gamer promise that this monitor will make you an elite gamer, and take no responsibility if your K/D ratio still sucks.

Alongside the Lenovo display, the one lucky winner will also receive a Lenovo Legion Keyboard, M300 mouse, and a swag bag with aforementioned Legion hoodie, white T-shirt, cap, and water bottle.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

How to Enter

Sign in to the PC Gamer forums or create a forum account.

Comment on this thread (without quoting the original post) and tell us what got you hooked on PC gaming.

Sign your username in our giveaway widget linked here to confirm your entry

You can only enter once and only comments on the forum thread will qualify. The giveaway runs until 11:59 PM ET on July 31, 2020. After the deadline to enter, we’ll randomly select the winners and announce on the forum thread.

If you’re a winner, we'll reach out to you via email for your shipping information. If you don't reply to our message with your shipping address within 5 business days, we'll move on to the next winner, so keep an eye on your inbox!

You can read the full T&Cs on the forum. Good luck!