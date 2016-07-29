Layers of Fear: Inheritance gets a trailer ahead of next week's launch

Layers of Fear, a horror game about spooky oil paintings and ominous mansions, is getting an expansion next week. Dubbed Inheritance, this time you'll play as the painter's daughter, who's revisiting her childhood home to face her past. Don't know why you'd wanna do that when your house is basically a death trap, but hey!

The studio is calling Inheritance "the culmination of our artistic vision for a game that is focused on fine art", and judging by the trailer below it does look quite beautiful in motion. In his review, James wrote that "Layers of Fear is an intriguing experimental haunted house, but without a proper sense of pacing, it fails to scare". Here's hoping Inheritance compensates for that.