Laser League dashes into Early Access with a 30% discount

Promising neon futuresport Laser League, in which you try to murder enemies with walls of light, has just hit Early Access, and if you're quick you can grab if for a 30% discount. The game is "polished and fully-formed" and developer Roll7 is aiming for a full release before the end of March, but it'll monitor player feedback and push that date back if it needs to make substantial changes.

As Jody described after trying it in December, it's a 2v2 or 3v3 multiplayer game in which you touch nodes to activate laser walls that bounce around the tight arenas. The aim is to avoid the enemy's walls and try to make them walk into yours, all the while popping abilities that are specific to the class you pick. Those abilities can damage the other team, steal nodes from your opponent, or turn you invincible.

The game has 12 maps, but Roll7 plans to add more during Early Access. It also wants to boost the number of power-ups, of which there are currently 16, and they do things like revive allies or speed up the rate at which the walls zip around the level.

You can read the full list of classes and abilities on the Steam page, where you'll be able to buy the game for $10.49/£7.69. You can also get it on the Humble Store. That 30% discount lasts for another nine days. Jody enjoyed his short time with the game, and if you're into fast-paced multiplayer matches I think this is one to watch.