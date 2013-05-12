Krieg the Psycho is literally on fire in this Borderlands 2 DLC footage

I've never considered 'being on fire' to be a particularly useful skill, but after seeing the following video I'm coming around to the idea that the fire department might be part of some great conspiracy to stop us achieving our full, fiery potential. Borderlands 2's latest DLC character, Krieg the Psycho, certainly seems to benefit from setting himself alight - but then he does have a handy mask to keep one small part of his body safe from harm. He also has a knack for melee weapons, thwacking them and chucking them, making him most unlike the game's current crop of gun-obsessed weirdos. You can see Krieg in action below.

Ol' psychotic Krieg will be available to download for $10 on Tuesday 14th May, and as VG247 report, he doesn't come as part of the Season Pass. As revealed by a picture of a sleeping writer , the next (and final) piece of DLC proper will involve Tiny Tina, and will be out on June 25th.