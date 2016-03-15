Kings Quest Chapter 3 will release next month, Sierra confirms

King's Quest Chapter 3: Once Upon A Climb will release April 26, Sierra has confirmed. The five part series is expected to wrap up this year, but not before we indulge in some more lighthearted "romantic comedy" adventures. According to the announcement, King Graham's wife and Gwendolyn's grandmother, Queen Valanice, will make an appearance in this episode. I think you can bet on there being puzzles, as well.

For series tragics it's probably essential. The first episode of the "rebooted" King's Quest went down quite well for Richard Cobbett, who described it as "a comfortable adventure on a noble path, but wearing spurs of a squire instead of the crown of a king".

The episode is available as part of a bundle including all chapters (chapters four and five will automatically download for you, once they're released) or individually. While not strictly point-and-click adventures, the first two episodes have managed to capture the spirit of the original games, which is no small feat if you ask me.