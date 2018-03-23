Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1.4 patch is finished, will be hopefully be out next week

There's good news and better news for Kingdom Come: Deliverance players looking forward to the arrival of some much-needed fixes. First up, a new 1.3.4 patch hit Steam and GOG today, which fixes a random encounters bug and adds support for Nvidia Ansel and Shadowplay so, as creative director Daniel Vavra said, "you can take cool screenshots on GeForce."

Unfortunately, that's all it does. Behold the full patch notes:

Fixed random encounters bug.

Adds support for Nvidia Ansel and Shadowplay.

The reaction to the patch is what you might call lukewarm, as many fans were expecting a much more substantial update. That's where the better news comes in:

We have finished working on 1.4 and now its being tested. So the release depends if we find new bugs or not. ASAP is our plan.March 23, 2018

Vavra said Warhorse hopes to have the patch out next week. That one should be much more substantial: Vavra tweeted last week that the 1.4 patch will have "lots of bug fixes and cool new stuff."