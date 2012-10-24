Killing Floor goes South for the Hillbilly Horrors Halloween event

Halloween has invaded the grimly fun zombie co-op shooter, Killing Floor. Starting now and running until Nov 6, Tripwire's meaty shooter will get even meatier, with both free and paid for DLC dropping in their Hillbilly Horrors event . The free DLC delivers a new map, the residence of of the Wades, who make up the banjo-wielding new creatures that will hunt you down. But what will you use to kill them with? How about some community developed weapons?

Just like Team Fortress 2, Killing Floor will be bundling up community weapons as DLC. The Community Weapons Pack has four zombie killing armaments built by fans of the game, with the money kicking back to the modders. If you want to show Tripwire some gooey love, then you can always buy the new premium DLC character, the Chickenator . He's a half-chicken half-robot. There's also a bundle of new achievements that will lead to another unlockable character, the boney usher of souls himself: Death! Meanwhile, the game is 75% off while the event lasts, and all DLC is 50% off.

And if you think I made all that up, here's a trailer.