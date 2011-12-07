Killing Floor free on Steam this weekend, Twisted Christmas event adds new weapons

The rather good co-op survival shooter, Killing Floor, will be free to play on Steam from this Thursday through Sunday, giving everyone a chance to try out the new goodies added by this year's Twisted Christmas event. I hope you enjoy nightmares about six foot tall gingerbread men with a taste for human flesh, because Killing Floor will throw hordes of them at your face on the new Ice Cave map.

The event will also give you the chance to shoot Christmas in the face with new weapons, including a vintage revolver, automatic shotgun, a huge sword and a powerful Husk cannon. Find out more on the official Twisted Christmas page (warning: contains large image of nightmarish gingerbread man). The event starts today, and will run until January 4.