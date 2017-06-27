This week in Killing Floor 2, enemies shrink when you shoot them

Following last week's headshots-only mode last week, Killing Floor's next Weekly Outbreak is Tiny Terror, which makes its various zed enemies—even bosses—shrink when you shoot 'em.

The mutator should test your ability to pull your crosshairs downward as zeds get lower to the ground. And as seen in the trailer above, it seems players will be subject to shrinking, too. Try not to fall down any sewer grates.

Beat Tiny Terror, and you'll earn the Tiny Terror ballcap, a cosmetic item for all characters. If you're matchmaking, select the "Weekly" mode rather than the usual "Survival" to be queued into Tiny Terror.

This is one of eight Weekly Outbreak challenges that will run until August, as Tripwire creative director Bill Munk announced at the PC Gaming Show last week at E3. Here's the rest of the schedule:

June 27 - Tiny Terror - A small threat is still a threat.

Shooting Zeds in this outbreak will cause them to shrink, making them harder to hit.

July 4 - Bobble Zed - ...that must hurt their necks.

Something went horribly wrong with this batch of Zeds and their heads are wwwaaaayyyyyyy larger than normal! Huge even!

July 11 – Poundemonium - All Fleshpounds, all the time. Almost.

The Fleshpound Convention is in town!

July 18 - Up, Up and Decay - Try to make ninety-nine Zed balloons.

Shooting Zeds in this outbreak will cause them to inflate like balloons, even to the point of floating away and popping!

July 25 - Zed Time - All the Zed Time in the world.

Ever think that life is passing you by? Not in this outbreak! You'll be in Zed Time any time you're near a Zed.

August 1 – Beefcake - Bigger they are, harder you fall.

In this outbreak, Zeds increase their health, size, and reach when they hit players or are affected by certain Zed abilities.

August 8 – Boom - Zeds under pressure; may explode.

Maybe it was something they ate? Bad gas? Whatever it was, Zeds explode when killed in this outbreak.