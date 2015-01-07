Killing Floor 2 screenshots are drenched in blood

If you played Killing Floor you'll know to expect lots of blood in its sequel, but I was still surprised by how much there is in these new screenshots. I suspect the screenshots for Killing Floor 3 will be nothing but blood, but in the meantime you'll have to deal with actually being able to see things in the screeners above.

Killing Floor 2 still has no official release date, though there's plenty of footage out there for those who want it: check out this recent developer diary, or check out this trailer.