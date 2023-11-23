Just $1200 gets you this fantastic RTX 4070 gaming PC, perfect for a Modern Warfare 3 zombiefest

Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | 650W PSU | $1,599 $1,199 at Newegg (save $400)

There's a lot to like here: A 10 core, 16 thread CPU and an RTX 4070, which make a great combination for silky 1080p gaming, and even 1440p in plenty of games. Thanks to DLSS upscaling and frame generation you can max out the quality settings, in games that support the features.

If you've been wanting to get a new system to give the zombies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 a healthy amount of headshots, there hasn't been many really good Black Friday gaming PC deals so far.

Well here's one to buck that trend, as this Yeyian Tanto is currently running with a $400 discount and you're getting a decent hardware configuration for the money.

That Core i5 13400F has six P-cores and four E-cores, and with a maximum clock of 4.6GHz, you won't feel much need to have anything better. The motherboard supports all 13th and 14th Gen Intel processors, so if you do want to upgrade in the future, you won't need to change the motherboard and RAM.

However, you won't be able to overclock the CPU, as it's a non-K model and the motherboard chipset is Intel's B760M. At least you won't need to worry about it using masses of power when it's at full load.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 is a great mid-range GPU and performs almost as well as the previous gen RTX 3080 in most games. The best aspect of it is the full support of DLSS 3.5 which means can use AI-powered upscaling and frame generation, in games that offer them, for higher frame rates.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Yeyian kitted the Tanto with a dual channel kit of 16GB DDR5-5600, so the i5 13400F processor isn't going to be short on memory bandwidth. With most pre-built PC in this price segment, you'd normally see just one stick of RAM which really doesn't help in gaming.

Is it a perfect PC? Well, not for me. It would have been great to see a 2TB SSD or a second drive, like a 2TB HDD. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 can eat up a lot of storage if you have everything installed, so it would have be better to have a larger drive, even if it was a bit slower.

The other thing I think is a tad miserly is the power supply unit (PSU). It's rated to 650W and while that's enough for all the components in the Tanto, you may have to upgrade it if you wanted to install a more powerful graphics card in the future.

To be fair to Yeyian, these are really minor things and I'm genuinely impressed by the overall package. Especially at this price!