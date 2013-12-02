Just Cause 2: Multiplayer Mod to hold final beta test next week, announces Steam release

It's so simple when you think about it. How do you make Just Cause 2 more chaotic and hilarious? You increase its number of players from one to multiple thousands. Only, it turns out that creating something chaotic, hilarious and stable is a lot more complicated. That's why the mod Just Cause 2: Multiplayer has, until now, been restricted to occasional test weekends, giving fans just a brief window to shoot, grapple or drive their way to mega-carnage. That's about to change, first with a week-long final beta, before - soon after - an official release.

And just to ensure that havoc is easily available to as many people as possible, the mod's creators have announced that the mod is coming to Steam.

"Since August, we've been in radio silence, working hard on the mod," writes Phillip Larkson , one of the mod's developers, before announcing the mod's Steam release. "You'll be able to download the client and server from Steam," he explains, "just like a normal game. This means complete Steam integration, including joining on your friends and more."

First though, one final beta test is planned. It will start this coming Saturday, 7th December, at 8am GMT, and will close a week later on the 14th December. The beta is also being run through Steam. To take part, head to the Just Cause 2: Multiplayer key distribution page , and sign in to grab a Steam redeemable code.

As for the official release mod, it won't be long after the beta. "Two days before the test, we'll release a detailed changelog; and after the test, we'll reveal the release date," Larkson announces. "One thing is for sure, though: come hell or high water, JC2-MP is coming out this year!"