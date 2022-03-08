John Romero's new Doom 2 level raises over $29,000 for Ukraine

The series co-creator's new map seems to be selling pretty well.

Doom 2 - One Humanity
(Image credit: id Software (John Romero))
Last week, Doom co-creator John Romero released a new level for Doom 2—his first since 1994—to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. It's a simple deal: The map, called One Humanity, is €5 (Romero is based in Ireland now, but that works out to about $4.35), and all funds raised will go to support people suffering under the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It's a small individual amount, but it adds up—to more than €25,000 ($27,200) so far, all of which will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

Romero's effort to support the people of Ukraine is one of many that have been undertaken by the game industry since Russia launched its invasion on February 24. 11 Bit Studios, All In Games and The Farm 51, CD Projekt, GOG, Bungie, Amanita Design, 4A Games, Digital Extremes, Facepunch Studios, and others have all pledged significant donations to aid agencies working in the country, and yesterday Itch.io launched its Bundle for Ukraine, a massive collection of nearly 1,000 games that's raising funds for International Medical Corps and Voices of Children. Most major game publishers have also stopped selling games in Russia.

The "One Humanity" map remains available for purchase at romero.com if you haven't picked it up yet—you'll need a valid copy of Doom 2 and a modern source port to make it run.

Update: One Humanity has now surpassed €27,000 for Ukraine—more than $29,500.

