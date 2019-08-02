Jim Brown joins Madden NFL 20 for Twitch Prime subscribers

Twitch is handing out a couple of Madden NFL 20 freebies to Prime subscribers, beginning with legendary player Jim Brown, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and 1964 Super Bowl winner, who is coming to the Madden Ultimate Team online mode for the first time. Brown brings the "Freight Train" Superstar X-Factor ability to the field, an offensive ability that gives him an increased chance of breaking the next tackle attempt.

To claim your free stuff, you'll need to have an Origin account (and if you own Madden NFL 20 on PC, do you) and be subscribed to Twitch Prime; if you're not a subscriber but really want Jim Brown in your game, you can use the 30-day free trial option to pick it up. While you're at it, you can also use your Prime time to grab free loot for other games including FIFA 19 and Apex Legends Twitch.

During the first week of September, Twitch Prime subscribers will also be given an exclusive uniform to use in Madden Ultimate Team. Jim Brown is available until September 8, while the MUT uniform will be on the table until September 30. Full details are available from Twitch, and we'll have some Madden NFL 20 impressions up for you soon.