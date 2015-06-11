It's the Steam Summer Sale!

The Old Ones tell of a time before Summer Sale. They watch mournfully as the younglings frolic and play, forever stained by the unknowable sadness of having paid full price for Farming Simulator 15. Their fretting goes unnoticed by the Sale Children—those happy souls who have never known the regret of not getting 80% off the XCOM complete pack.

The children play their game. Specifically, they play the Monster Summer Game, a Steam-specific mini-game that lets the community work together to unlock bonus deals. At least, that's what they claim. I can't get into a game at the moment, so have no idea what it's about.

The Prophecy tells us that Summer Sale is not forever; that one day the world will again be expected to pay more than £11/$14 for Homeworld Remastered. The Shamans say that Summer Sale will end on June 21, and that, while it may seem aeons away to those of us so used to getting a variety of discounts off a wide selection of games, that woeful day will be upon us sooner than we realise.

Nonetheless, the Shamans try to calm the building unease that this knowledge brings. "Fear not," they say, "for Winter Sale is coming." They tell us that it's even better, and longer, and cheaper. "But," they continue, "between that, there's a bit of a sales drought, and that kind of sucks."

These are the problems of tomorrow. For now, let us rejoice. For we live in the age of Summer Sale.