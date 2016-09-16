It’s surprisingly easy to turn Left 4 Dead 2 into Overwatch

Seven years later, you can still rely that a popular game will find its way into Left 4 Dead 2. You can mod Fallout’s 10mm pistol , scoped rifle , or holy frag grenade into the zombie shooter, among other gear. There are two separate, equally elaborate GoldenEye campaigns. There are 132 Undertale mods . You can even swap L4D2’s credits music with a No Man’s Sky song .

Overwatch is no exception, and four months after launch, 51 Overwatch asset rips and mods have made their way onto the Steam Workshop, from D.Va’s pistol to Torbjörn’s hammer. I downloaded as many as I could and dove in.

The mods didn’t necessarily have a transformative effect on my Left 4 Dead experience, but they do inject little moments of novelty. Each time you equip Soldier 76’s Heavy Pulse Rifle (M16), he does a salute gesture toward his visor and a portion of his ult sound effect plays. Ana’s Biotic Rifle is a neat swap for the hunting rifle that makes it sound like a toy air gun.

The mods don’t gel perfectly together: when I equipped Genji’s katana, it created an issue with the Reaper model I was using in place of Coach, blocking part of the screen. The flashlight mod I used was comically bad, casting a barely-transparent projection of Widowmaker’s face into the map.

What would really tie these mods together is if someone took a page from this TF2 mod and imported one of Overwatch’s maps into Left 4 Dead 2—Route 66 seems like it could work pretty well, if some obstacles were added.

Check out the various Overwatch mods for Left 4 Dead 2 on the Steam Workshop.