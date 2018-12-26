Intel's Crimson Canyon gaming NUC is just $409 at Newegg

For years, Intel has sold book-sized PCs called 'NUCs' (Next Unit of Computing). Most of these computers only have integrated Intel HD graphics, but the 'Crimson Canyon' models have discrete AMD Radeon graphics. Right now you can get a Crimson Canyon NUC for just $409.00 from Newegg—$170 below the original MSRP.

The model on sale is equipped with an Intel Core i3-8121U processor, 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, a 1TB hard drive, and AMD Radeon 540 graphics with 2GB of VRAM. The limited amount of video memory means most AAA games probably won't work well, but older titles and e-sports games will be fine.

Intel also includes a bundle of software and games with the NUC, including GRID Autosport, Gas Guzzlers Extreme, in-game content for World of Tanks and World of Warships, and more.

NUCs are great computers if you're limited on desk space, or if you want a home theater PC. The 8th-gen Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM alone make this a pretty good deal for $410—the tiny physical size and Radeon graphics are cherries on top.