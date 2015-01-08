Intel's Compute Stick is a $149 Chromecast-sized PC

At CES this week, Intel announced that the Compute Stick—the company's $149 Chromecast-sized PC—will launch in March.

The Compute Stick is a great little piece of hardware. Like other streaming-stick machines, like the Chromecast, the Compute Stick plugs into an HDMI port on a TV or monitor. But instead of simply bringing streaming or smart-TV features, the Compute Stick packs a full PC experience.

The stick is powered by a Atom Z3735F processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. In other words, enough for a basic Windows install, but not much else. There's also a microSD card slot for further storage expansion, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

In addition to the $149 Windows version, a lower-powered (1GB RAM, 8GB storage) Linux option will also be available for $89.