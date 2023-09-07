Inspired by Starfield food physics, I have run my own tests to determine that cuboid foods rule

Now that I'm getting to play Starfield for myself, the first thing I'm doing is not playing the game as it's intended at all and instead messing with Starfield Console Commands .

It turns out that everyone enjoyed watching some potatoes fall out of a cockpit in a show of elegant food physics just as much as I did. So in honor of our forebearers of watermelons , cheese wheels , and potatoes , I've gone ahead and stuffed a lot more food items into the Frontier's front room. The results did, in fact, shock me. Turns out spherical foods are actually kind of boring. Cuboid food is the future.

I'd thought oranges would make for a great spillage clip, but I had no idea how many oranges it takes to fill a cockpit. I couldn't even create an enjoyable pile before my framerate started to hang and it was time to abort the mission. Orange spillage has potential, give or take your access to a supercomputer. Much as I really wanted to attempt this with Chunked Apples, I decided to skip all the delightful cubed foods since they're roughly the same size and produced similar issues.

I tried a slightly bigger sphere food next: the trusty cabbage head. Unfortunately I got hasty with my cabbage generation and spilled lots outside the door as I was spawning them in. They still spilled quite pleasantly, even if the canvas wasn't exactly clean. Cabbage was also a bit rough on my machine, so I needed to go bigger still.

Stepping up to the oblong, watermelons took much less time to stuff a cockpit. But, perhaps like real watermelons, they just didn't tumble over one another quite as much as I'd hoped. It's more of a watermelon ooze than a watermelon spill.

Believe it or not, bread takes a spill very pleasantly. Look how they topple and slide and bounce on their way out the hatch. Real bread loaves would probably be less animated and do a bit more squishing and sliding sadly down the bread mountain, but Starfield's Red Harvest White loaves have a rubbery bounce that I'd have expected from the watermelons, actually.

Clearly I was onto something with rectangular food items, so I decided to spill some giant cheese chunks. It is a bummer that Starfield doesn't have Skyrim-sized wheels of cheese. These things look like giant sticks of butter, or from a distance, more bread. Maybe they're some sort of Velveeta of the future. They don't spill in as jaunty a fashion as the bread does, but I think this is actually a top tier produce spill because they just kind of keep going. Cheese bricks slide out in one main push but then continue bouncing down from the top of the pile. Cheese may have taken on a new form factor, but even without the wheel it's a supreme item.

Lastly, there's the plushies. They don't spill the prettiest, but they sure are fun to wade through. Turn your sound on for that one.

If you want to do a bit of sandbox goofery on your own, you'll want to check out our Starfield Console Commands list explainer. We walk you through how to find the item ID for the object you want to spawn and how to use commands like the "player.placeatme" I used for my stuffage.

As a quick tip, don't spawn in 1000 of an item all at once. For starters, your PC probably won't enjoy the experience. More importantly, Starfield lays items you spawn out on a flat sheet around you without respect to collision with your surroundings. So if you spawn 1000 watermelons, the majority of them will be outside the cockpit. Either find a more open area, or spawn in your chosen fillers in batches of 100-500.

Because no, this was not how I intended to start the project.