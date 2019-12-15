Indie FPS Receiver is getting a sequel

Remember Receiver, the indie shooter from 2013 that models every step of reloading your gun with a separate keypress for each action? It's getting a sequel, Receiver 2, which will be out early next year.

Receiver 2 will still be a game about shooting drones while hunting for cassettes in procedurally generated urban locations, but the sequel will have both more guns and more detail in those guns, promising to simulate all of their moving parts.

What it won't have is online multiplayer or VR support. As the Steam page puts it, "Receiver 2 is designed to be a single-player experience played on a monitor with a mouse and keyboard."