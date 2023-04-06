Improve your Steam Deck storage AND battery life for just $90. Who wouldn't want that?

If you're rocking either a 64GB or 256GB, Deck Sabrent's 512GB SSD upgrade is well worth the money.

Sabrent Rocket 2230 SSDs
Sabrent Rocket 2230 | 512GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s read | 3,700MB/s writes | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $60) (opens in new tab)
The 512GB drive is a great middle ground for Steam Deck upgrades. Add the price of this and the $399 64GB Deck together, and you still save $160.01 over buying the top tier Deck. That's with well improved read/write speeds, too.

The main benefit, you would obviously expect, from upgrading the storage of your Steam Deck (opens in new tab) is an increase in the space you have to play games. But improving the battery life, too? That's the potential for Sabrent's Rocket 2230 (opens in new tab) drives, diminutive SSDs that are high in capacity and low in power consumption.

That's especially true of the 512GB drive which both improves on the performance of the top Steam Deck 512GB SSD shipped with the most expensive versions of Valve's handheld, and on the power it draws during game loads.

And when something doesn't need to operate at full power for as long, and doesn't need as much juice doing it, that's a double win for a device that needs all its battery power for keeping you gaming as long as possible.

At $90 the new Sabrent Rocket 2230 512GB (opens in new tab) is maybe a bit hard to 100% recommend as an upgrade if you've already got a 512GB drive in your Deck, however, but if those boot times are getting you down it's certainly an option.

You could still double your capacity with a 1TB version, which is just $170 (opens in new tab) right now, though it's not quite as power sipping as the half terabyte versions. Still, it's still got the extra loading speed, and doubling the capacity—at least—is a worthy endeavour in and of itself.

The upgrade process itself is relatively straightforward, thanks to Valve's desire to make the Steam Deck as open a platform as possible. Isn't that right, Katie? (opens in new tab)

Sabrent Rocket 2230 | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 4,750MB/s read | 4,300MB/s write | $269.99 $159.99 at Amazon (save $110) (opens in new tab)
This is the highest capacity version of our favourite 2230 form factor NVMe SSD for the Steam Deck. While you are paying a premium for handheld compatibility, pairing this with the cheap Steam Deck would save you $80.01 over the top capacity Deck, and double the storage space.

