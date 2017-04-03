Impact Winter, the asteroid strike survival game, has been delayed

Impact Winter follows the struggle of five people to survive in the wake of a massive asteroid strike that leaves the planet enshrouded in endless winter. All seems lost, until a mysterious radio transmission promises, "In 30 days, help is coming." There's no way to tell from where: All you can do is hold out until it arrives. It (the game, not the rescue) had been scheduled for release on April 12, but developer Mojo Bones announced today that it has pushed the launch back to May 23.

"Impact Winter has become a LOT bigger than we first expected: a pretty complex beast with lots of different systems and mechanics. Everything is in place, but one of our main priorities in the run up to release has been making sure that the initial stages of the game aren’t too overwhelming and that the overall experience is evenly balanced," Mojo Bones co-founder Stuart Ryall explained in a blog post. "Given the scope of the project and our team size it’s taking a little longer than expected. Ultimately, it’s all in aid of giving everyone the best experience possible which is the No.1 priority."

In happier news, he added, "We've had some really positive feedback from our playtest sessions and the game is shaping up to be something unique, and definitely a lot more than we envisioned all those years ago."

Impact Winter is available for pre-purchase from the Humble Store for $20.