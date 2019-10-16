I'm digging the scuffed aesthetic of this ASRock-themed case from NZXT

NZXT is no stranger to collaborative designs, like its PUBG-themed H700 and a licensed Overwatch edition of the H500. It's latest effort in the themed category is the H510i Phantom Gaming.

It's another special edition enclosure, though instead of splashing it with graphics based on a game, it takes on ASRock's Phantom Gaming branding. There are silver and red scuff marks on both side, which extend from the bottom and over to the glass side panel.

I don't hate the design, to be perfectly honest, though I also have not seen it in person (just the press renders). It helps that NZXT is starting with a decent case—the H510i is a slightly smaller version of the H710i, one of the best PC cases in the mid-tower category.

Being an "i" variant, it comes with a smart lighting and fan controller. Specifically, it's equipped with NZXT's Smart Device V2. It has a faster processor compared to the first-gen model, with two Hue 2 RGB lighting channels and three fan channels that support either voltage regulated or PWM fans.

Two Aer F 120mm fans also come with the chassis. The case supports up to two 120mm/140mm fans in front, one more of either size up top, and a single 120mm fan in back.

For storage, the case offers 2+1 SSD (2.5-inch) drive bays and 2+1 HDD (3.5-inch) drive bays. Meanwhile, the front I/O offers up a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

The H510i Phantom Gaming case is available now for $109.99. That's a $10 up-charge over the non-theme H510i, which goes for $99.99.