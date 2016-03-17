IGF Game Developers Choice Awards – all the winners

Her Story took out two major awards at the IGF Game Developers Choice awards in San Francisco today, including the "exellence in narrative" and the Seumas McNally grand prize. Hosted by Capybara Games' Nathan Vella, the ceremony offered up few surprises, though Vella did use the event as an opportunity to announce some news about Below – Capybara's forthcoming roguelike. You can read about that here.

Let's not beat around the bush, though – here's the list of winners:

Excellence in Visual Art



Winner: Oxenfree (Night School Studio)

Other nominees:

Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Panoramical (Fernando Ramallo & David Kanaga)

Gnog (KO_OP)

Armello (League of Geeks)

Darkest Dungeon (Red Hook Studios Inc.)

Excellence in Narrative



Winner: Her Story (Sam Barlow)

Other nominees:

The Beginner's Guide (Everything Unlimited Ltd.)

Black Closet (Hanako Games)

That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

Undertale (Toby Fox)

The Magic Circle (Question)

Excellence in Design



Winner: Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games)

Other nominees:

Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Kingdom (noio & Licorice)

Her Story (Sam Barlow)

Superhot (SUPERHOT)

Infinifactory (Zachtronics)

Excellence in Audio



Winner: Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Other nominees:

Panoramical (Fernando Ramallo & David Kanaga)

That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)

Darkest Dungeon (Red Hook Studios Inc.)

Lumini (Speelbaars)

Undertale (Toby Fox)

Nuovo Award



Winner: Cibele (Star Maid Games)

Other nominees:

The Beginner's Guide (Everything Unlimited Ltd.)

Panoramical (Fernando Ramallo & David Kanaga)

Fantastic Contraption (Northway Games & Radial Games)

Orchids To Dusk (Pol Clarissou)

Her Story (Sam Barlow)

Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games)

Progress (Tim Garbos, Martin Kvale and Joel NystrÃ¶m)

Best Student Game



Winner: Beglitched (Jenny Jiao Hsia & Alec Thomson)

Other nominees:

Pitfall Planet (Bonfire Games)

Ape Out (Gabe Cuzzillo)

Circa Infinity (Kenny Sun)

Orchids To Dusk (Pol Clarissou)

Chambara (team ok)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize Winner:



Winner: Her Story (Sam Barlow)

Other nominees:

Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Darkest Dungeon (Red Hook Studios Inc.)

Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes (Steel Crate Games)

Superhot (SUPERHOT)

Undertale (Toby Fox)

Audience award: Undertale