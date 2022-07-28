If you're eager to learn more about AMD's upcoming AM5 platform, tune into this event

Audio player loading…

AMD is gearing up to launch its Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors and accompanying socket AM5 motherboards. The company will hold a public warm up event it’s calling ‘Meet the Experts (opens in new tab)’ (via Hardware Luxx (opens in new tab)), which will showcase high end X670 and X670E motherboards from all of the major vendors.

The online event will be held on Friday August 4 at 4PM GMT (12PM EDT, 9AM PDT, August 5 2AM AEST). It’s set to run for an hour.

The official topics include a discussion on AM5 ecosystem solutions, a showcase of flagship AM5 motherboards, and a general overview of the platform. AMD’s choice to show off high end boards indicates this is an event aimed at enthusiasts. So, if you’re thinking about upgrading to Zen 4 sooner rather than later, this will be an event well worth tuning in to.

The presenters are made up of vendor representatives, and they will be eager to highlight the strengths of their boards to a large audience. Hopefully we’ll get some good information, but we should expect only minor details—if any—on the CPUs themselves as AMD holds details back until the launch.

(Image credit: AMD)

As you can see from the image above, these are high end X670E motherboards. All but the Biostar board are E-ATX. It looks like several of them include M.2 slots adjacent to the memory slots. That's a wise move for cooling reasons. They all look to have powerful VRM and cooling solutions.

Another thing to note: look at the PCIe slot placement of the Asus and Gigabyte boards. I think it's safe to say that quad slot GPU coolers are going to become more common in the future.

If you’d like to catch up on AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and AM5 platform, check out our previous coverage. There’s confirmation of dedicated PCIe 5.0 SSD support (opens in new tab), details on AM5 chipsets (opens in new tab), and details on the Zen 4 CPUs themselves (opens in new tab).

We won’t have long to wait until the curtain is fully pulled back, because the latest rumours point towards a September release. You can be sure that the PC Gamer team will be bringing you full coverage from day one.