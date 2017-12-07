Iconoclasts release date announced in stunning animated trailer

Iconoclasts was already an ambitious project when we first played it in March 2013. A playable demo was first released in 2012, and it came to Steam Greenlight in July 2015—a program that doesn't even exist anymore. Solo developer Joakim 'Konjak' Sandberg has been working on the Metroidvania platformer ever since, and today, finally, Iconoclasts has a firm release date: January 23, 2018.

The long-awaited date was unveiled alongside a gorgeous new trailer showcasing Iconoclast's fabulous art, colorful characters and intriguing systems. You play as Robin, a 17-year-old orphan who secretly works as a mechanic—secretly, because under the militaristic reign of the machine-obsessed One Concern, tampering with machines is a criminal offense.

Throughout our seven hours with Iconoclasts, we were quite impressed with the philosophies behind its jokes, and equally taken with its movement and combat. It's certainly been a long time coming, but if its latest trailer is any indication, it may have been worth waiting for.