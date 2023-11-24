I use this microphone every single day, and at just $35 it's a Black Friday deal, it's a steal, it's the sale of the [expletive deleted] century

It's happened pretty much every year since Razer released the Seiren Mini: the standard $50 price gets knocked down to $35. And I love it. I'm not a podcaster, I'm not some ASMR YouTuber, I don't need a Shure MV7 and XLR cabling wrapped around my desktop. What I need is a microphone that sounds good, doesn't require a boom arm for me to headbutt every five minutes, and sounds better than pretty much any headset mic out there.

And the Razer Seiren Mini ticks every single one of those boxes. Oh, and the final thing is I don't want to have to spend a fortune just to be able to chat to my friends clearly, or be heard in meetings when Jacob and Andy are trying to explain the virtues of this Allen key vs. another.

Big tick there, because this is almost throwaway money when it comes to PC gaming gear right now.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

The Seiren Mini is impossible to type out accurately reliably, but it's also best picked up at Amazon right now. Newegg does have it for the same price at the moment, but only in one color. The adorable pill-shaped mic is $35 at Amazon, and that's the same whether you want the black, white (Mercury), or pink (Quartz) versions.

Razer has used the same internal components with the miniature mic as it did with the big boi Seiren and that's why it sounds really, really good, despite its budget price. There are obvious compromises though: It has a very rudimentary stand, there is a single green LED on the front to indicate it's powered on, and NO BUTTONS.

That's right, nothing. Nada. Not even a mute or gain control.

Which I actually really like, to be honest. I just want a mic that's going to sit there and pick up my voice. I don't want to have to set the damned thing up in any more in-depth way than plugging it in and setting it the right way up. Battling the audio settings in Windows is a task enough, thank you.

That supercardioid pick up pattern is super effective, and means that if you're sitting directly in front of it, you're pretty much all anyone is going to be able to hear from your end.

If you're the sort who is glad to pull the mic out of any gaming headset you stick on your head—but who also grudgingly acknowledges the need for actual human, vocal communication—the Seiren Mini will outperform all but the most premium of headset microphones. And doesn't require a sound engineer to set up.